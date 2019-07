1:22 a.m. A Libby man was warned to cut it out with all the fireworks.

8:41 a.m. A Lincoln County man called 911 to let him know he had lousy cell service.

9:02 a.m. A man found a dead moose.

12:35 p.m. A dog was chasing cats and rabbits.

2:37 p.m. Someone drove off without paying for gas.

4:43 p.m. A man shot his finger off.

9:33 p.m. Some youths were playing with an old phone.