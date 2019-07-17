Charlo Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

An 84-year-old Charlo man is dead after two vehicles crashed in Lake County on July 16.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell identified the victim in the crash as John Wesley Marshall Gardner.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office received a report of a collision involving a car and a UTV recreational vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of West Post Creek Road and Logan Road. Gardner died as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.