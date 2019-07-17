Montana 200 Returns to Raceway Park

Drivers race past the grandstand at the Montana 200 at Montana Raceway Park. Beacon file photo

The Flathead Valley’s biggest annual racing event will be held on July 18-20 at Kalispell’s Montana Raceway Park.

The Montana 200 attracts Super Late Models drivers from across the nation, with the winner receiving a check for $10,000. The event kicks off with an open practice on Thursday, July 18, which is free for all spectators.

July 19 will feature a full day of racing as well as practice for the Super Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Legends and Bandoleros. Racing includes qualifying, heat races and the main events for Legends and Bandoleros, as well as qualifying trophy dashes, heat races and the “B” main events for Super Late Models.

The final day, July 20, will feature a last-chance qualifier if necessary. Then the big show, the Montana 200, kicks off with an approximate green-flag time of 8:30 p.m. The event has sold out in years past, so race officials recommend snatching tickets while they’re available.

The race is billed as offering “some of the most incredible Super Late Model racing in the country.”

For more information, including a full schedule, visit www.mtracewaypark.com.