Former Helena High Coach to Lead Bigfork Basketball

John Hollow, a veteran of the prep coaching ranks in Montana, has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Bigfork High School.

Hollow, 41, replaces Sam Tudor, who led Vikings to back-to-back Class B state championships in 2018 and 2019 before resigning in April.

The new Vikings mentor brings plenty of experience to the job, most recently a six-year stint as the head coach at Class AA Helena High from 2011-17. Hollow led the Bengals to three straight Class AA tournaments from 2014-16, ending six-year drought for the program. Prior to his time in Helena, Hollow spent one year at Belgrade and three seasons at Ronan, where he guided the Chiefs to the state tournament in 2008.

Hollow is a graduate of Montana Western and will teach business at Bigfork.