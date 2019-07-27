Law Enforcement Looking for Child Connected to U.S. 93 Murder-Suicide

Law enforcement agencies from Montana to Oregon are looking for information about a missing 2-year-old boy connected to the apparent murder-suicide along U.S. Highway 93 earlier this week.

On Friday night, police in Oregon announced that two Medford residents, Daniel Salcido, 21, and Hannah Janiak, 24, were found dead following a police pursuit on U.S. Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish on July 25. Salcido and Janiak, along with their 2-year-old son Aiden Salcido, have been missing since June 11, according to the Medford Police Department.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino verified the couple’s identity and said that an autopsy was performed on Salcido and Janiak at the Montana State Crime Lab on Friday.

Law enforcement in Montana and Oregon, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are now asking for the public’s help in finding the boy that “could be anywhere between Medford and Montana.”

According to law enforcement, Salcido and Janiak were convicted of multiple felonies following a 2018 burglary. The Oregonian reports that the couple stole weapons and $10,000 worth of precious metals and coins.

The couple, along with the 2-year-old boy, was reported missing after Janiak failed to appear at her sentencing in Jackson County, Oregon on June 11. Detectives reviewed Janiak’s financial records and found that she last used her bankcard at a department store in Medford. Surveillance footage from the store shows all three people purchasing camping equipment together.

Where Salcido and Janiak and their 2-year-old son went for the next six weeks is unknown.

On July 25, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a Kalispell police officer pulled over a green GMC Jimmy SUV for a broken headlight near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and West Reserve Drive. Salcido and Janiak were the only two people in the car.

Salcido and Janiak gave the officer false information about their identities. Soon after, they fled the scene and a chase ensued.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed a spike strip near Happy Valley that deflated the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The vehicle then went into the ditch. After several attempts to get the occupants to surrender, officers approached the vehicle where they found both people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to evidence in the vehicle, Salcido shot Janiak in the head before turning the gun on himself.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aiden Salcido are encouraged to call the Medford Police Department at (541) 744-2258 or the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5585.