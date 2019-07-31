Crews Building Line Around Fire North of Helena

HELENA — Firefighters have begun building line around some of the fire burning in the hills north of Helena.

Fire officials say the 7-square mile (19-square kilometer) fire north of Helena was 15 percent contained Wednesday morning. Crews are mopping up hot spots as the fire continues to burn on its northeastern edge. A red flag warning is in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for scattered lightning that could start new fires.

A meeting is set Wednesday evening for residents evacuated by the fire, which started last Friday.

Further west, the U.S. Forest Service reports a firefighter suffered a leg injury north of Missoula Tuesday afternoon. The firefighter was flown to a Missoula hospital and was listed in stable condition.

In southwestern Montana, crews have contained a fire south of Bannack State Park.