POLSON — Lake County officials are investigating a possible drowning after a man died at Flathead Lake over the weekend.

Sheriff Don Bell says 34-year-old Michael John Chernikoff of Polson got out of a boat to swim to Bird Island, which is northeast of Polson. However, he started struggling on the swim back to the boat.

Witnesses pulled him out of the water and called 911, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. His body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.