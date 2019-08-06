Aon Edge Moving into New Kalispell Facility

Aon Edge Private Flood Insurance is moving into a new state-of-the-art facility in Kalispell, with a ribbon-cutting event scheduled for Aug. 21. The company is inviting local insurance agents who use its services, as well as local government, business and community leaders.

The company is relocating to 1327 Highway 2 W., Suite 100 in Kalispell. Aon Edge is a division of London-based Aon, one of the largest insurance brokers in the world, and works with insurance agents across the country to offer flood-insurance services. Its Kalispell headquarters employ roughly 40 people, and it has another 15 working remotely.

“We have a really diverse set of clients that span across the country from the East Coast to the West Coast,” Aon Edge Program Manager Matt Terrio said.

Terrio said the new facility is a technologically outfitted modern workspace with “all the gadgets someone could possibly want.”

For more information, visit www.aonedge.com.