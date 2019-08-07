Fugitive Jumps in Flathead Lake to Evade Arrest

A man wanted on federal drug charges made a splash before being sent to jail on Tuesday after he took a dip in Flathead Lake attempting to evade police.

Shane Nault, 43, of Hill County was arrested after a brief police pursuit on land and water near Woods Bay, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Nault, who is wanted on federal gun and drug trafficking charges, was working at a Woods Bay business when agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spotted him. The ATF agents tipped off Lake County deputies who went in to apprehend the man.

Nault quickly realized the jig was up and decided to jump into Flathead Lake and swam into the middle of the bay. Not wanting to get wet themselves, the sheriff’s deputies commandeered a private boat and went after Nault.

However, by the time they got into the bay, Nault was already back on land and making a run for it along Driftwood Lane. A short foot pursuit ensued and Nault was apprehended in some brush.

The Lake County Attorney plans on adding to Nault’s rap sheet with charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.