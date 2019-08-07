Man Believed to Have Drowned in Glacier National Park

Authorities are looking for a 64-year-old Canadian man in Glacier National Park’s Pray Lake, a day after bystanders saw him struggle and go under the water.

Park rangers received a call at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 from visitors who witnessed a man in distress in the lake, according to a press release from Glacier National Park. The man had disappeared from view by the time rangers arrived. The responding rangers dove into the water and searched for the man until dark but were unable to find him. The search resumed Wednesday morning, with personnel from the National Park Service, Flathead County Dive Team and Blackfeet Tribal Police all assisting in the search.

According to witness reports, the 64-year-old Edmonton resident may have entered the water to retrieve a dog. That dog has since died. The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his family.

Pray Lake, located in the Two Medicine area of the park, and the immediate surrounding area is closed until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.