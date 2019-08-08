Police Arrest Suspects in Columbia Falls Robbery

Law enforcement have arrested three men believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Columbia Falls on Aug. 7.

According to the Columbia Falls Police Department, Conner Waggener, Cody Waggener and an unidentified juvenile allegedly robbed a man at gun point in Columbia Falls late Wednesday. Conner Waggener and the juvenile were apprehended on Thursday morning and Cody Waggener turned himself in on Thursday evening.

According to law enforcement, an individual approached a man in Columbia Falls late Wednesday and told him to get into a car with two other people. Once inside the car, one of the people pulled a gun on the man and demanded money. The man gave them his money and was pushed out of the car.

Early on the morning of Aug. 8, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Waggener brothers and the juvenile were at a home in Marion. Deputies arrived at the home sometime after 1 a.m. but all four men fled the scene. The juvenile was apprehended soon after. Later, at about 10:30 a.m., law enforcement apprehended Conner Waggener.