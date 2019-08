When: Friday, Aug 9, at 6 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls

More info: glaciercountryrodeo.com

Check out the 19th annual Blue Moon Bull Bash, featuring bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer riding, wild cow milking and the ring of fire. Top-notch riders battle it out for a title, cash and buckle. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. VIP seating is also available.