Executive Leader of Montana Children’s Medical Center Resigns

Less than two months after Kalispell Regional Healthcare announced Teresa Fisher as the executive leader of the new Montana Children’s Medical Center, Fisher has resigned from the position.

In a statement, KRH didn’t provide a reason for Fisher’s resignation but thanked her for her contributions to the organization. A hospital spokeswoman said it was a personal decision. Before taking the top position at the pediatric center, Fisher was KRH’s chief nursing executive.

“Teresa brought an energy and creative focus to launching Montana Children’s,” the statement said, identifying the pediatric center as “a key initiative” for KRH. “She made certain that with all of the complexities that went into that effort that no steps were missed and we all enjoyed a very successful kick-off for Montana Children’s.”

President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Lambrecht expressed his “deep gratitude for her commitment and dedication to our patients and our organization.”

Montana Children’s opened its first floor on July 1 and is launching a fundraising campaign for the second and third floors, which are shelled for future growth. The building altogether is 190,000 square feet.

Hospital officials say the center houses the largest stable of pediatric specialists in Montana and is designed to be a pediatric health-care destination that allows families to stay in state for high-level care.

The hospital said Jason Spring, KRH’s chief strategic officer and the former CEO of North Valley Hospital, will now oversee Montana Children’s “to ensure that this important initiative continues to have the dedicated focus that an endeavor of this importance deserves.”

“Jason has a deep knowledge of the strategies associated with Montana Children’s,” the hospital said, “and Dr. Lambrecht expressed confidence that Jason will work tirelessly to the success of all involved with this exciting effort.”

“We are the only organization in Montana with the depth and breadth of pediatric specialists dedicated to caring for children,” the statement continued. “We have a tremendous opportunity to grow this program and Jason is looking forward to working closely with the staff and physicians to get their perspectives and ideas.”