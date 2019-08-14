Berry Picking at 1 a.m.

1:35 a.m. A man was berry picking down by the river. Someone thought it was a pretty weird time to pick berries so they called the cops. The berry picker said he would go home.

8:03 a.m. A pack of “five or more dogs” was running through a Libby neighborhood.

8:36 a.m. A Libby man has been calling in “suspicious activity” at least six times a day for the last few days. Law enforcement is starting to think that is getting to be pretty suspicious.

1:37 p.m. Someone called in a wildfire.

2:20 p.m. A deer was shot.

3:48 p.m. A Kalispell man said his brother was being a bother.

4:17 p.m. A man was harassing people in a parking lot.

4:57 p.m. A horse was on the loose.

5:35 p.m. A Libby woman found a peacock.

6:59 p.m. Some Canadians were driving like jerks.

9:36 p.m. An elderly man was walking around town in sweatpants.

9:58 p.m. Some youths were having a loud house party.