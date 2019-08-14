Prep Sports Season Begins This Week

Flathead High School's Ezra Epperly plays at the Kalispell Invitational golf tournament at Northern Pines Golf Club on Sept. 12, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

The fall sports season officially kicks off this week in Montana when high school golf teams in Class A and AA open practice on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The Montana High School Association allows interscholastic golf competitions beginning on Saturday, Aug. 17, and the first local schools to tee it up this year are Flathead and Glacier, who will both be participating in the Great Falls Invitational on Aug. 19 and 20.

Football, soccer, cross country and volleyball are allowed to begin practicing on Friday, Aug. 16, and the first competition date for those sports is Aug. 29.