Roy Antley Takes Over Flathead Golf

Former assistant coach Roy Antley has been elevated to head coach of the Flathead Braves and Bravettes golf teams, replacing Kyle Dunfee who is the new activities director at Custer County High School in Miles City.

Antley is a social studies teacher at Flathead and takes over a pair of teams looking to make improvements from a year ago. The Braves finished 14th in the state in 2018 and the Bravettes were seventh, led by Marcella Mercer, a two-time all-state finisher. Mercer, now a junior, tied for fifth in the state last year, finishing six strokes behind tournament champion Annika Danenhauer of Bozeman.

Dunfee, a Flathead grad, spent three years as the head coach at his alma mater. He was named the AD at Miles City earlier this summer.