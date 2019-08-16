Flathead County Residents Arrested for Dealing Meth

Two Flathead County residents are behind bars for dealing methamphetamine.

Kevin Gaethle and Nicole Chappel were arrested during a traffic stop by the Kalispell Police Department on Aug. 14. According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the pair had been the subject of a months-long investigation by the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.

Law enforcement believes the pair had been operating an extensive drug trafficking organization throughout Northwest Montana. Between January and March, law enforcement had multiple contacts with the pair and confiscated a half-ounce of heroin and a quarter pound of methamphetamine, along with $42,000 in cash.

On Aug. 13 and 14, law enforcement witnessed Gaethle and Chappel engage in several drug-related activities. The pair was eventually stopped and arrested. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement found more methamphetamine and heroin.

Gaethle and Chappel have been charged with multiple drug-related felonies and are currently incarcerated at the Flathead County Detention Center.