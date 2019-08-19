Grizzly Bear Activity Closes Access to Area in Glacier Park

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has temporarily closed access to the Granite Park area due to grizzly bear activity.

The Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent Trail from Swiftcurrent Pass to Granite Park Chalet were closed as of Sunday evening. The Granite Park backcountry campground was closed to campers arriving Monday.

Park staff planned to check on the bears Monday and conduct hazing activities if needed.

Park staff who live in the Granite Park area have been monitoring grizzly bears frequenting the area and on Sunday received several reports from visitors of encounters with a bear or bears along the trail within the general area of the campground and the chalet.

The park says the bear or bears exhibited behavior consistent with being disturbed and frustrated by human presence.