Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting in Rexford

A 59-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Rexford on Aug. 17.

Law enforcement have identified the man as Dennis Stacy. The shooting happened at a home on Stacy Hollow Drive.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Stacy was shot and killed by another man. That man was initially arrested and held on a single charge of mitigated deliberate homicide but was later released “due to information discovered during the investigation raising the question of whether his use of force was justified.”

The investigation into the shooting continues and the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office is looking at possibly convening a coroner’s inquest to determine whether or not someone will be charged with a crime.