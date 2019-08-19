Montana’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.4 Percent in July

HELENA — Montana officials say the state’s unemployment rate reached a new 10-year low of 3.4 percent last month.

That’s a tenth of a percentage point lower than June’s unemployment rate, which was also a 10-year record.

The national unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in July.

State labor officials say total employment gained 1,371 jobs, which includes agricultural, payroll and self-employed workers. The labor force grew by 791 people.

The Consumer Price Index increased by .3 percent.

Fallon County recorded the state’s lowest jobless rate at 1.2 percent. Glacier County had the highest rate at 6.6 percent.

Among the state’s reservations, the Northern Cheyenne had the highest rate at 11.1 percent.