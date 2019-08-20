Legion Baseball All-State Teams Announced

Coby Clark-Dickinson of the Glacier Twins throws the ball in a game against the Missoula Mavericks at Memorial Field in Whitefish on June 25, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell’s Randy Stultz along with Glacier’s Coby Clark-Dickinson and Jack Schwaiger have been named to their respective all-state American Legion baseball teams for the 2019 season.

Stultz, a third baseman this season for the Class AA Kalispell Lakers, garnered all-state recognition for the second year in a row. The infielder was a two-sport star in football and basketball at Bigfork High School before graduating in the spring. He will play baseball at Montana State University-Billings next year.

Clark-Dickinson and Schwaiger landed all-state honors for the Glacier Twins Class A team. Clark-Dickinson had a terrific two-way season, batting .437 with 24 doubles, four triples and four home runs. He led Glacier in nearly every offensive category, including batting, on-base percentage (.571), slugging (.746), RBIs (50) and walks (44). On the mound, Clark-Dickinson was 7-3 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 games (16 starts), allowing only 48 hits in 67 2/3 innings and striking out an even 100. Schwaiger appeared in 23 games out of the bullpen and posted a 3.61 ERA. He was even more impressive with the bat, hitting .416 with 16 extra-base hits and drawing 23 walks against just 10 strikeouts.