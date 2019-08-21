A Small Business Scorecard, Part Two

Today we continue with part two of the series, “A Small Business Scorecard”. As a reminder, I’m calling this a scorecard, but the goal is not to arrive at a number and think “We got a 14, so we’re doing fine as is.” It’s more of a self-assessment & introspection tool. If a seemingly-negative item on the list doesn’t pertain to you, cross it off. Look at the items you circled / checked as “yep, this is us” as a milestone on the way to a stronger company. Some may need recurring attention. This week, we’ll cover operations, business model, and staffing.

Operations

It feels like things “fall apart” a little when critical people leave, or are out of the office.

When the owner or manager are gone for the day, things seem more productive.

When a team member is gone, it’s easy to deal with their workload because we’ve been cross trained.

When someone is out of the office, it can be a little tough, but we have written process / procedures documentation to help us get the work done.

We rarely / never have to contact someone who’s out of the office to ask them how to do something, or to get online and help us deal with this or that.

When our front desk takes order / job status calls, they have to call back into the shop to get someone to tell them what’s up with an order / job.

We sometimes run out of the supplies / raw materials we need to do our work.

It’s common for us to contact someone who’s out of the office because we need help dealing with something they do.

Customers can tell when a critical employee is on sick, off that day, or vacation.

When a customer contacts us to find out the status of a job / order, any employee can easily and quickly find the info and pass it to the customer.

Customers can’t tell when a critical employee is out of the office.

We never run out of the supplies / raw materials we need to do our work.

We use a system to track and manage our tasks / work.

Business model

Our products / services are one-off. We don’t make something once and sell it multiple times.

Once we make tooling, we can make and sell the same item repeatedly.

We sell services on a subscription basis.

The business doesn’t generate income when the owner isn’t working.

We serve a vertical (narrow) market.

We sell products and service them, so ongoing reputation is critical to get returning customers.

If we’re not on the job and billing hours, we’re not generating revenue.

We serve a horizontal (wide) market.

Our market has already been disrupted / is difficult to disrupt.

Once created, our services have a marginal COGS so we can make something and sell it repeatedly.

Our customers pay us each month. We deliver / replenish consumable products / services.

Our market could easily be disrupted.

We provide customers with a service infrastructure.

Staffing

We’re always understaffed.

We have trouble keeping people, but they don’t tell us why they leave.

We have trouble keeping people. They tell us why they leave, but we can’t or won’t do anything about the things they mention.

Customers can’t tell when an employee is brand new.

Our people rarely do things together outside of work.

It takes a long time for us to hire someone because we’re careful to find people who fit our existing team.

Customers can tell when an employee is brand new.

We have trouble keeping people. We’re not sure why.

Few of our first line managers are familiar enough with the line employees’ work to take over for them in a pinch.

It takes a long time for us to hire someone because candidates are hard to find.

We’re overstaffed, but our workloads vary wildly so we don’t want to shrink the size of our staff.

Our team is a family – they frequently do fun / family / activities together outside of work.

Our first line managers could easily handle the work our line employees do, if they needed to.

We tend to promote from our existing staff.

We rarely promote from our existing staff.

Our team tends to be swamped one week, and might be sitting around with nothing do the next week.

Most of our team members are easily replaceable.

We have employees who have been here for many years.

Want to learn more about Mark or ask him to write about a strategic, operations or marketing problem? See Mark’s site, contact him on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email him at mriffey@flatheadbeacon.com.