A Small Business Scorecard, Part Three

Today we continue with part three of the series, “A Small Business Scorecard”. As a reminder, I’m calling this a scorecard, but the goal is not to arrive at a number and think “We got a 14, so we’re doing fine as is.” It’s more of a self-assessment & introspection tool. If a seemingly-negative item on the list doesn’t pertain to you, cross it off. Look at the items you circled / checked as “yep, this is us” as a milestone on the way to a stronger company. Some may need recurring attention. This week, we cover sales & management/leadership.

Sales

Our sales team says they never have enough leads.

The sales team feels our leads are properly qualified when they get them.

Customers and prospects comment that our sales team was useful in helping them make a purchase decision.

Salespeople often comment that they’re getting leads who aren’t suitable for our products / services.

Our pipeline is difficult to confidently predict more than a couple of weeks out.

We have quotas, but we aren’t involved in deciding what they should be.

We close an acceptable-to-us percentage of sales when we have a highly-qualified lead.

I feel confident when I give a solid lead to one of our salespeople.

We have sales quotas – and we’re involved in determining those numbers.

We’re constantly under pressure to make quota – and we know it’s because the company’s cash flow is precariously low.

We get very few complaints about our sales team.

Finance is always bugging us to give them pipeline information, but we can’t consistently tell them anticipated revenue more than a week or two in advance.

Our sales team has an experienced leader.

It’s not unusual to get comments that our sales team is pushy.

Finance really appreciates that we can give them dependable sales pipeline info 30-60 days in advance, so they can depend on revenue in advance of receiving it.

Sometimes people send in feedback saying our sales team is more interested in closing a sale than they are about helping customers decide on a purchase.

We have more leads than our sales team can handle.

Our sales quotas feel like impossible expectations rather than achievable goals based on lead flow.

Our sales team is lead by the salesperson who usually sells the most.

We have more highly-qualified leads than our sales team can handle.

Our sales team easily handles all the leads we give them. They keep asking for more.

Most days / weeks / months, our sales team can handle the leads assigned to them.

Management / Leadership

You can ask any of our employees what motivates us as a company, or “What’s our why”. They all know.

Our people are an investment in our business.

We have to constantly watch our people to keep them working.

Our managers are all family members who learned to manage here – and it’s worked great for years.

Our people feel like a cost / expense.

Sometimes new employees have to wait to get a phone, desk, computer, tools, or a space in the shop. Those things aren’t always / usually available on their first day.

Employees know what our company long and short term goals are.

We’re an open book company.

Our managers are all family members who learned to manage here. I think the company would positively benefit from an experienced leader.

We don’t share any financial performance information with our people.

When a new employee get to their desk / work station / shop station on their first day, they have everything they need to get to work.

We have a 401K.

Team members don’t seem to connect their work with the company’s goals.

It takes new employees a few weeks / months to get their act together and become effective.

We routinely discuss the importance of 401K participation in our employees’ future.

Our financial performance is none of our employees’ business.

Any good manager could join us, learn our business, and be effective here.

Only our family can manage this business.

Our employees understand what makes our business profitable and sustainable.

New employees often comment about how good / refreshing our on-boarding process is.

We encourage our employees to educate themselves and offer ongoing training as well.

