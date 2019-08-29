Glacier Park International to Add Direct Flights to New York City Starting in 2020

It’ll soon be possible to fly direct from Northwest Montana to the Big Apple.

On Thursday, Glacier Park International announced that American Airlines was adding a seasonal direct flight to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport starting in June 2020.

The Kalispell to LaGuardia flight will be offered once a week on Saturdays during the summer. Service is set to begin on June 6, 2020 and tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 1.

American Airlines also announced that it was assigning larger aircraft to its seasonal routes from Kalispell to Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago. Currently, those routes are served with 76-seat planes but now they will have 160-seat aircraft.

“The GPIA team is excited to welcome this new service next summer,” said Rob Ratkowski, director of the Glacier Park International Airport. “We appreciate these expanded opportunities to make a great first and last impression on new visitors to the Flathead Valley.”

GPIA has seen a 33 percent increase in passenger volume since 2014.

“Demand is clear for more flights and more seats,” Ratkowski said. “It’s our responsibility to meet the demands and we’re working towards an improved passenger terminal every day.”