Sorry About Running From You. Do You Have My Backpack?

12:12 a.m. A man on a bike crashed.

7:36 a.m. A Libby man hit a deer on his morning commute.

2:03 p.m. A woman was renting a space for her business but decided to move. That move was derailed, however, because the landlord changed the locks as soon as he found out she was leaving and now she can’t get any of her stuff.

2:42 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his son got arrested the night before and he wanted to know how he could get his car back.

2:44 p.m. Tools were stolen.

2:51 p.m. A dog attacked another dog in Kalispell.

2:54 p.m. Children were screaming. Turns out it was a pocket dial and the dispatcher was listening to two children playing.

3:53 p.m. Someone found a stolen bike.

4:03 p.m. A man was “severely intoxicated.”

4:22 p.m. A child got on the wrong bus.

6:30 p.m. Two men at a local ATM were screaming at each other.

6:59 p.m. An 11-year-old was trashing his house.

7:47 p.m. Someone illegally parked their camper.

8:05 p.m. A man allegedly lost his backpack while running from the cops a few days ago. Apparently, there was some stuff in there that he really needed so he called the cops to see if they had found it.

8:33 p.m. Three men were acting suspicious.

8:54 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his neighbors were blasting music.

9:47 p.m. A man was going from car to car in a local parking lot trying to sell tools to people.

11:38 p.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-girlfriend would not stop texting him.