A Cynical Attack on Trump and Daines

Expressions of moral outrage appear to be playing a prominent role in contemporary debates today. In response, there have been criticisms of expressions of outrage as mere “virtue signaling” – feigned righteousness intended to make the speaker appear superior by condemning others. A remarkable example of virtue signaling appeared on July 24 in a letter written by the Montana Association of Rabbis. In this article the Rabbis unanimously agreed they were “appalled by the ongoing torrent of racist incitement and personal attacks that President Trump continues to direct against Democratic women of color in Congress.” Repeating the same attacks that we hear daily from the mainstream media doesn’t make them true, even if written by such an august group as the Montana Association of Rabbis.

They include Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who just happens to be up for reelection in 2020, in their sanctimonious attack. In the rabbis’ twisted view, President Donald Trump and Daines are legitimizing racism and hatred. This is nothing more than a cynical attack on our president’s and Sen. Daines’ reelection campaign. Because the Democrats lost the last election, and have failed to bring down the president with their phony Russian collusion hoax, they have now begun to assault our president with vicious and slanderous charges of racism and white supremacy. Rather ironic coming from the Democratic Party that historically was the party of slavery and segregation. But why bother with facts when you can fabricate lies that you repeat over and over, and you have a corrupt media that repeat them for you.

To our rabbis, I would suggest you might do more research on our two Muslim congresswomen, one of which is being investigated for perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, tax fraud and charges she married her brother in an immigration fraud scheme. Both are pushing the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement as further proof of their anti-Semitism. If the rabbis are truly concerned about anti-Semitism, you have to look no further than Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Lynn Smith

Polson