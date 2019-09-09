Public Meeting Announced For Sun Road Management Plan

The public will have the opportunity to share thoughts about a new proposed management plan for Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The National Park Service is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Flathead Valley Community College’s Arts and Technology Building in Kalispell.

Last week, the Park Service released its long-awaited management plan for the Sun Road, which in recent years has been crippled with traffic and congestion. The proposed plan calls for additional shuttle service, new parking lots and even a permit system for some parking and hiking opportunities.

The full plan is available online at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/GTSRPlan. Comments can be posted on the website, or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: GTSR Corridor Management Plan, PO Box 128, West Glacier, Montana 59936.