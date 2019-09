When: Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology Building

More info: www.fvcc.edu

Flathead Valley Community College’s Music Department opens its Fall Concert Series with Cowboy Country and the Gold Dust Girls playing fast-paced swing music, bluegrass, Cajun and Tex-Mex music. FVCC music student Max Armstrong will accompany the group on violin. The concert is free.