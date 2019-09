Spencer, a barred owl from Montana Wild Wings at a presentation by Montana Wild Wings at the Lone Pine State Park Visitor Center on August 22, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: www.flatheadaudubon.org

Flathead Audubon Society hosts this family-friendly event. There will be outdoor and educational booths and attendees can take part in eagle and owl face painting, bird arts and crafts and other activities. The festival also will also feature hawks and owls from the Wild Wings Recovery Center. The event is free and a shuttle will be available from Family Life Christian Church.