Daines’ Actions Speak Louder than Words

Actions speak louder than words, as the old saying goes. And that is clearly the case when it comes to Montana Sen. Steve Daines on public lands. On tele-townhalls and when visiting with handpicked crowds at staged meetings, Daines says the right things, claiming vaguely to support public lands. But when it comes to his actions, it’s obvious that he’s just blowing smoke. Most recently, Daines has continued to support William Perry Pendley’s appointment as BLM director – the position in charge of the entire United States’ federal public lands. Daines has supported Pendley even after his long track record of advocating for transfer and sale of public lands has become public knowledge. Pendley has long been on the record as an enemy of public lands, and just in August he went on a Montana radio station to claim that Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monuments were “illegal” and that “we need to develop all of the land.” Pendley clearly doesn’t care what’s in the best interests of Montanans or our public lands, and if Daines did he would vocally oppose Pendley permanently holding the job of BLM director.

Will Butler

Missoula