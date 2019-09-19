Interior Secretary Order Paves Way for Electric Bikes in Glacier

An order by the Secretary of Interior has paved the way for electric bikes to be used in Glacier National Park.

Last month, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued a directive to create a clear and concise e-bike policy across all federal land managed by the Department of Interior. On Sept. 19, officials in Glacier Park issued a press release reminding the public that the e-bikes would be treated just like any other bicycle.

Officials in Washington have said the e-bikes will help more people get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“As more Americans are using e-bikes to enjoy the great outdoors, national parks should be responsive to visitors’ interest in using this new technology wherever it is safe and appropriate to do so,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith. “They make bicycle travel easier and more efficient, and they provide an option for people who want to ride a bicycle but might not otherwise do so because of physical fitness, age, disability, or convenience, especially at high altitudes or in hilly or strenuous terrain.”

E-bikes are low-speed electric bikes with power assistance. According to the new rules, the operator of an e-bike may only use the motor to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic. Motorbikes with a throttle are not e-bikes. All bicyclists must obey speed limits and any other state traffic laws.

In Glacier, bikes are required to observe all traffic regulations; stay on the right side of the road and ride in single file only; pull over if there are more than four vehicles behind; and use a light or reflector at night or during periods of low visibility. Additional restrictions are placed on bikes on the Sun Road during the summer. Bikes are prohibited on the Sun Road from Apgar to Sprague Creek between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bikes are prohibited from traveling east (uphill) between Logan Creek and Logan Pass between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/bicycling.