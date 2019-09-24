Football Friday: Libby, Whitefish Roll to Lopsided Wins

The Libby Loggers continued their red-hot start to the season with a fourth consecutive blowout win, hammering Columbia Falls 54-14 on Friday, Sept. 20.

Libby (4-0) has scored at least 31 points in every game this season and enjoyed an average margin of victory of more than 35 points. The Loggers piled up 334 yards on the ground against the Wildcats (1-3), led by senior quarterback Jeff Offenbecher, who ran for 194 yards and two scores on 15 carries, and added 142 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Libby can clinch the Northwest A conference title with a win at Polson on Sept. 27. The Pirates (3-1) won a nail-biter against Lake County rival Ronan on Sept. 20, 40-36.

Elsewhere in the Northwest A, Whitefish won its third game in a row, blowing out Browning 47-6. The Bulldogs have not lost since falling 31-0 to Libby on the season’s opening weekend and boast one of the state’s top running backs in Devin Beale. The senior ran for 169 and three touchdowns against the Indians and has racked up 600 yards through the season’s first four games, eclipsing the century mark three times. Freshman quarterback Fynn Ridgeway was 10-for-14 passing with a pair of touchdowns against Browning.

In Class AA, Flathead and Glacier both found themselves on the losing end for the third straight week. The Braves (0-4, 0-2 Western AA) posted their best scoring output of the year but still came up short, falling 29-18 to undefeated Missoula Hellgate. Glacier (1-3) had another big offensive day but could not stop high-flying Butte, losing 55-28 at Legends Stadium. Sophomore running back Jake Rendina rushed for 151 yards and junior quarterback J.T. Allen threw three touchdown passes in a losing effort.

In Class B, Bigfork returned from a week off but lost 31-0 to Florence-Carlton. Eureka, meanwhile, continued its blistering start with a 63-6 thumping of Anaconda. The Lions (4-0, 2-0 Western B) have outscored their opponents 190-26 through four weeks.