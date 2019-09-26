Baby Daddy Causing a Scene

2:36 a.m. Someone was messing around with someone else’s semi truck.

9:21 a.m. A Kalispell man said his ex-wife called and threatened him.

10:19 a.m. A dog was on the loose.

10:23 a.m. A man lost his wallet down at the bar last night. He was wondering if anyone had found it.

10:53 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her car called 911 all on its own.

11:11 a.m. A man was stumbling along the side of the road.

11:54 a.m. A Kalispell man was complaining that someone was cutting down his trees.

12:02 p.m. A fight broke out over a car in the middle of a messy divorce.

1:02 p.m. A dog bit a child.

1:36 p.m. A man climbing a tree pocket dialed 911.

2:01 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there was a guy hanging around his storage unit.

4:18 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her baby’s daddy showed up and “caused a scene.”

4:58 p.m. Some clubs were stolen at a local golf course.

5:15 p.m. A local resident was concerned that someone was cutting a tree and it was going to land in the middle of the road.

5:19 p.m. A local resident was upset that someone cut the cord to their fan.

5:36 p.m. A woman stole her daughter’s credit card to purchase an Amtrak ticket. Amtrak police were on the case but called local law enforcement to let them know that they had this one covered.

6:15 p.m. Youths were spinning brodies.

7:12 p.m. A woman called 911 because there was a dog hanging out in her yard.

7:47 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy hit a deer. The deer is expected to survive.

8:02 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called 911 to complain about some local kids on their dirt bikes.

8:55 p.m. A Helena Flats resident called 911 to report that they had heard “an explosion. A really big explosion.” They were the only one who heard it.

10:30 p.m. A whole bunch of drunk teens were causing a ruckus in Whitefish.

11:01 p.m. Someone was using a sledgehammer. The caller thought it was a lousy time of night be using such heavy equipment.

11:30 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he thought someone was trying to steal his car. Turns out it was just his drunk neighbor passed out in the back.

11:57 p.m. Two Hungry Horse men were “beating the crap out of each other.”

3:14 p.m. A Bigfork resident reported that the horses two houses down weren’t eating much.