Third Annual Flathead Valley Buddy Walk to Promote Down Syndrome Awareness

After drawing more than 350 people last year, the third annual Flathead Valley Buddy Walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Kidsport Soccer Complex in Kalispell as part of a nationwide effort to promote awareness about Down syndrome.

The family-friendly event is hosted by the Kalispell Chapter of the Montana Down Syndrome Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with Down syndrome and their families.

Last year’s walk raised more than $5,000 to support Flathead Valley families. Following that success, and in anticipation of an even larger crowd, the event is moving from Lawrence Park to Kidsport. It will feature an easy 1-mile fun walk, family and children’s activities, raffles, music, food trucks and more. One of the highlights will be an interactive exhibit hosted by the Glacier Children’s Museum.

“Last year’s event was a huge success and we’re excited to build on that success this year,” says Sarah Reynolds, vice president of the Kalispell Chapter of the Montana Down Syndrome Association. “The Kidsport complex has more parking, is more accessible and will help this annual event continue to flourish.”

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the Flathead Valley Buddy Walk is one of 250 events around the country to celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome in Northwest Montana.

The Kalispell Chapter of the Montana Down Syndrome Association was established in 2017. After successful Buddy Walks in 2017 and 2018, the local group is now able to offer financial assistance to local families of people with Down syndrome for medical, educational or therapeutic needs. Families interested in applying for grants are encouraged to visit MTDSA.org for more information.

This year, the local chapter hopes to raise more than $7,500 to benefit local families.

The Kidsport Soccer Complex is located at 835 Parkway Drive in Kalispell. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m., and the 1-mile fun walk will begin at 1 p.m. To register, visit www.ds-stride.org/flatheadbuddywalk.

For more information, contact Sarah Reynolds at sarah@mtdsa.org or Ashley Glover Franz at ashley@mtdsa.org.