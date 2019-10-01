Crosstown Roundup: Glacier Volleyball, Flathead Soccer Nab Victories

Two days after Flathead swept Glacier on the pitch, the Wolfpack volleyball team dug out of a two-set hole to beat the rival Bravettes at Glacier High School on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Glacier (4-4, 4-1 Western AA) pulled out the narrowest of wins, with three of the five sets decided by three or fewer points. The 25-27, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12 victory moved the Wolfpack into sole possession of third place in the conference standings and was Glacier’s third straight victory. Flathead (4-4, 3-2) dropped a conference match for the first time since being swept by Missoula Sentinel on Sept. 5. Both teams return to action on Oct. 4-5 when Helena High and Helena Capital, the top two teams in the conference, visit Kalispell.

In soccer, Flathead’s girls knocked Glacier out of the top spot in the Western AA, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season, 2-1 at Legends Stadium on Sept. 24. Glacier (6-1-1) had won six in a row before Tuesday’s setback, and now trails Western AA leader Missoula Hellgate (6-0-2) by one point. Flathead (4-3-1) moved into third place in the conference with the victory.

That same day, Flathead’s boys kept their winning streak against the Wolfpack alive, notching a 1-0 win. The Braves (5-3-0) have not lost to their in-town rival since Zach Brenneman took over as head coach at the start of last season. Glacier (3-3-2) was shut out for the first time this year.