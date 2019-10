When: Oct 3 and 4 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 5 at noon

Where: Smith Fields in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishoktoberfest.com

Check out the second weekend of the 10th annual Great Northern Oktoberfest in Whitefish. Enjoy German beer and food and be entertained by great German music. Watch some of the craziest contests around like log sawing, keg throwing, stein holding and waitress races. Admission is $5 and includes all-day access to the Oktoberfest tent.