When: Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Downtown Whitefish and the Whitefish Trail

More info: www.whitefishlegacy.org

On Saturday, racers will run from downtown Whitefish to the summit of Big Mountain and back in the 50k Mountain Run, with an after party at Great Northwest Oktoberfest. On Sunday, racers will explore the Beaver Lakes area of the Whitefish Trail with four course options, from a two-mile fun run to a half marathon. Entry fees vary depending on race length.