US Attorney Lowers Elder Exploitation Prosecution Threshold

BOZEMAN — Federal prosecutors have announced plans to prosecute crimes in Montana involving $20,000 or more taken from older people.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of Montana lowered the threshold from $100,000.

State U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says he made the announcement Wednesday in Bozeman at fraud prevention training for law enforcement officers and county attorneys.

Officials say there were more than 30 state reports of suspected exploitation for about $5 million and more than 25% of those reports involved older Bozeman residents.

Officials say the announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Justice made elder exploitation a nationwide focus.

Authorities say signs an older person could have been exploited include isolation, inability to pay bills and a change in