Kalispell’s Olszewski Picks Senator as Running Mate

State Sen. Al Olszewski has picked a Senate colleague to be his running mate in his bid to win the Republican nomination for Montana governor next year.

Olszewski (OLE’-sheh-ski) said in a statement Thursday that state Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City will run as the candidate for lieutenant governor.

Olszewski says he chose Bogner because of his independence, integrity and conservative values.

Both men are military veterans and they were on the Senate Finance and Claims Committee together.

Olszewski says they two are planning a two-week campaign tour around the state.

Olszewski faces U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Tim Fox in the Republican primary for the open governor’s seat in 2020.