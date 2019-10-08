2:39 p.m. A man locked his keys in his car.

2:45 p.m. A student at Flathead High pocket dialed 911.

2:58 p.m. A bike was stolen in Kalispell.

3:26 p.m. A Kalispell woman called the cops because she’s worried her brother is going to break into her home.

3:46 p.m. A Kalispell man called to complain that a trucker had done a lousy job of securing his load. He wanted a state trooper to talk to the truck driver about it.

4 p.m. A woman called to report that she saw a woman leave a dog tied up outside. The caller checked on the animal just as the woman returned. The woman then screamed at the caller and accused her of stalking.

4:39 p.m. Someone was blasting music, much to the dismay of his neighbors.

7:05 p.m. Someone used a fraudulent check to pay for some groceries.

7:46 p.m. A Kalispell woman was “in a rage.”

7:53 p.m. A woman ran out of a store in Hutton Ranch with her arms full of clothing.

8:16 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that there was a bunch of people camping in a van near his house.

8:22 p.m. A bus driver called to report that there were four women gearing up for a fight.

10:28 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he overheard another guy bragging about how he just “beat the crap” out of another guy at the Scoreboard. The man was proudly showing off his bloody knuckles.

10:44 p.m. A woman called to report a “situation” at church.