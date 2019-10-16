Real Estate Market Trends

Back in February, we compared how much home (single-family, median square footage) — by city and sold price range — buyers got over the past year. Let’s do it again, but with an updated window of Oct. 1, 2018 through Sept. 30, 2019 (see chart).

I filtered out waterfront homes, in an effort to level the playing field. Obviously vintage, fit-and-finish, location and features vary wildly. But in sheer numbers, I was amazed to see two price ranges in which buyers got more square footage in Whitefish than in Columbia Falls! We’ve come to expect that Polson homes give much for the price, and we see the same across the ranges once again. In the big volume segment, $250,000 to $349,999, look how closely Lakeside, Bigfork, Columbia Falls and Kalispell are grouped.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.