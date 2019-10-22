Park Improvements

2:01 p.m. A dog was locked in a parked car with all the windows up.

2:09 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that a woman had stolen money via PayPal.

5:13 p.m. Someone working out at the gym pocket dialed 911.

5:20 p.m. A smart watch was stolen.

6:31 p.m. Someone had broken into multiple cars in a Kalispell neighborhood.

6:35 p.m. A man was ripping up shrubs and flowers at a local park.

7:04 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because someone had stolen a $10 bill from him.

8:48 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her boyfriend borrowed her truck and then returned it with a smashed windshield.