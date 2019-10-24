1 Person Stabbed in Bozeman, Suspect at Large

BOZEMAN — One person was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Bozeman. Police are searching for the suspect.

Bozeman police Sgt. Bill Klundt tells ABC Fox Montana the victim was hospitalized in stable condition early Thursday.

The stabbing outside the Gallatin Valley Mall was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Deputy Chief Jim Veltkamp says it appears the two people knew each other previously.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and have released no other information about the victim.