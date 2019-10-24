9:34 a.m. A woman in Eureka called 911 concerned that her husband had a warrant for his arrest. She had no idea what he could have done to deserve being arrested. Turns out it was a scam.

10:40 a.m. A Libby man learned he had won $12 million from Publisher’s Clearing House and the only thing he needed to do to get it was wire them $200. He did just that and never received the $12 million. He’s now starting to think it was a scam.

11:21 a.m. In another apparent scam, a Libby man received a call demanding that he pay the caller $1,000 or his father would get arrested. The man did not pay the $1,000.

11:37 a.m. A scammer called a Libby man demanding $1,000 or he would get arrested.

1 p.m. There was an “agitated” woman at a local store.

2:43 p.m. A dog bit a Libby man two months ago.

6:19 p.m. Someone was rummaging through dumpsters.

10:36 p.m. Someone was poaching near Libby.