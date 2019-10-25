I wish to convey my support for Ryan Hunter to represent Ward 3 on the Kalispell City Council.

Ryan is my neighbor. We are friends, and our kids attend Hedges elementary school. I know Ryan and his wife, Eve, to be significant contributing members of our community in both their personal and professional endeavors.

I am inspired by Ryan’s commitment to his convictions and his willingness to educate himself on matters of importance to all residents. Representing our ward, he would prioritize human health, efficient operations, intentional planning, education, and environmental and financial sustainability. I trust that Ryan is willing and, in fact, happy to engage on these topics with a vision for progress and improving things for all residents.

As regards the other candidate vying to represent Ward 3, I don’t believe he would effectively represent the broad spectrum of residents in our ward. During recent City Council meetings, he proposed cutting funds from the Health Department, which I believe serves a critical function in our community, and it was evident by his commentary that he had not researched nor did he have a grasp on the complexities of homelessness in Kalispell. By contrast, Ryan went throughout the ward to interview residents about their concerns and experience with homeless in our town, and took the time to interview local agencies working to reduce homelessness to learn from their perspectives.

If, like me, you want an informed, hardworking, and compassionate representative, then support Ryan Hunter for Ward 3!

Clifford Kipp

Kalispell