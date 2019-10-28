Man Killed, Baby Ejected, in Montana Crash Involving Tractor

EMIGRANT — A truck collided with a tractor on a Montana highway, killing a 39-year-old Livingston man and injuring three others, including an 11-month old baby.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 89 near Emigrant in Park County.

The patrol says the Livingston man was driving the John Deere tractor with the infant in an unsecured child seat when a truck with two occupants attempted to pass it. While the truck was attempting to pass, the tractor turned left and the vehicles collided.

The victim and the baby were ejected from the tractor.

The 30-year-old truck driver and his passenger, a 25-year-old Helena man, were taken to a Livingston hospital.

The names of those involved have not been released.