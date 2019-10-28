Record-Breaking Montana Snowfall, Cold Expected to Continue

GREAT FALLS — National Weather Service meteorologists say snowfall in Montana has broken a 35-year-old record.

Great Falls Tribune reported Sunday that more than 31 inches (787 millimeters) of snow has been recorded in Great Falls in September and October.

Scientists say the amount of snowfall sets a record for the timeframe beginning July 1, the previous record was 18.1 inches (460 millimeters) in 1984.

Meteorologists say that is more than half of the 60 inches (1,524 millimeters) that routinely falls during an entire snow season.

Meteorologists say snow is expected to continue with record-breaking cold through mid-November.

Scientists say the average temperature in October has been 40.3 degrees about 5.9 degrees below normal.

Scientists say residents should be prepared as current weather continues to behave more like December or January.