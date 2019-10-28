Snow, Cold Grip Montana, Wyoming, Colorado

CHEYNNE, Wyo. — The new week is bringing more snow and cold to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

Snow fell throughout the region from a system that swept through over the weekend and continued to bring snow, mainly in Colorado on Monday.

The National Weather Service says another round of snowfall and bitter cold will sweep through the region, starting Monday in Montana and spreading into Wyoming and Colorado Monday night and Tuesday.

Hazardous travel conditions exist in all three states from the first system.

Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming between Laramie and Rawlins was closed Sunday afternoon and reopened Monday morning.

The snow also delayed and cancelled some flights at Denver International Airport.