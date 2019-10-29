More Cat Problems

9:16 a.m. A Kalispell man was harassing some people in Libby.

9:43 a.m. A Libby woman reported that there was a skunk in an animal trap that she had erected in her front yard. It’s unclear what type of animal the woman wanted to catch, but it’s clear that she did not want to catch a skunk. She wanted some advice on how to get rid of the animal.

11:05 a.m. A golden retriever was chasing chickens.

11:48 a.m. A Libby woman was cleaning out one of her rentals and discovered that not everyone had moved out. Apparently, a cat was living in the apartment. She wanted some help evicting the feline.

5:42 p.m. A Libby man called to complain that his neighbor’s dogs were on the loose.

6:58 p.m. Someone shot a deer on the side of the road and left it there. A Libby resident wanted law enforcement to investigate this apparent illegal shooting.

9:21 p.m. A Libby woman wanted someone kicked out of her house.