First Snow

4:40 a.m. The alarm at a Kalispell business went off. Law enforcement went to the scene and reported that everything was OK but that no one could turn off the alarm. It turns out the building would have to stay in “trouble mode” until someone from the alarm company could turn it off.

7:33 a.m. Someone tried to break into a Kalispell pizza joint.

8:13 a.m. A Kalispell resident said that their neighbors who moved a few weeks ago had apparently left their car.

8:43 a.m. A baby was playing with a phone.

9:16 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to report that an animal had broken into their trash overnight. A little while later, the resident reported that it was actually a dog that had been roaming the neighborhood for a few days.

9:30 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that people were frequently dumping their trash in his trashcans. He dug through the trash and found the names of the perpetrators and asked that law enforcement charge them to the fullest extent of the law.

10:13 a.m. Someone just left their car parked at a Kalispell gas pump.

10:31 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that they had not heard from their daughter in awhile.

11:22 a.m. Two people were screaming at each other.

11:23 a.m. A driver unable to handle the snow-covered roads drove into an area telephone pole.

11:56 a.m. Another car spun off the road.

12:50 p.m. Another slide off.

1:01 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that the man he was renting a room to was selling drugs.